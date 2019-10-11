Second Midland Park Vehicle In Three Days Plows Into Building

Three days after a motorist drove an SUV onto an entrance ramp of a Midland Park dental office, another driver crashed her sedan into the front door of a data processing office a half-mile down the road.

The elderly driver was trying to park when her Volvo 960 lurched forward into Commerce Register Inc. on Godwin Avenue, in a building that also houses Peter's Fish Market.

She was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with what responders said were minor injuries.

The crash caused significant structural damage, closing the business indefinitely and requiring a borough building inspector's visit. A flatbed tow truck removed the vehicle.

Borough police and firefighters and the Midland Park Ambulance Corps responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

