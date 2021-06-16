Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Secaucus Prostitution Sting Nets Three Arrests, Chief Says

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Secaucus PD
Secaucus PD Photo Credit: Secaucus Police

Three women were arrested on prostitution charges in Secaucus last week, authorities said.

The arrests were part of an effort within the township to combat vice related crimes, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

The following individuals were arrested on June 9, he said:

  • Lucy Oviedo Ramos, 32, of the Dominican Republic, for engaging in prostitution.
  • Shannon Cave, 25, Union City, for engaging in prostitution and promoting prostitution.
  • Edily Perez Batista, 25, of Elizabeth, for engaging in prostitution.

Miller did not release the locations where the arrests occurred. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.