Secaucus Police Save Woman Who Tried To Jump Off Rt. 3 Bridge

Two Secaucus police officers saved a woman as she was climbing over the railing of a bridge spanning Rt. 3 in a suicide attempt, Capt. Dennis Miller said in a statement.

A passerby called police around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning after spotting the woman peering over the edge of the Rt. 3 East bridge. Officer George Sikaffy arrived at the scene just as the woman had placed her leg over the railing, Miller said.

Sikaffy grabbed the woman's jacket and pulled her to safety.

The woman tried to break free of Sikaffy's grasp as she yelled about taking her own life, Miller also said. A second officer, Jonathan Padron, assisted Sikaffy in restraining the woman.

The woman, a 22-year-old from the Bronx, was taken to Christ Hospital in Jersey City for an evaluation. She has not been charged.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.