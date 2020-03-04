Secaucus PD: Guttenberg Gunman Nabbed In Hotel Dispute

Police called to a report of a fight at a Secaucus hotel found a handgun, hollow-point bullets and cocaine in a Guttenberg man's room, authorities said.

Pedro Sarkis-Farah Laporte, 23, brandished the semi-automatic weapon in a dispute with a 25-year-old Union City woman around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Police found the gun, along with a high-capacity magazine loaded with hollow-point bullets and an undisclosed amount of cocaine, Miller said.

Laporte, who also had active warrants out of Bergen County, was charged with several weapons offenses, the cheif said. The unidentified woman, who also active warrants out of Union City, was processed on drug charges, he said.

"As the new chief of police, I am thankful that no officer or civilian was injured," Miller said.

The chief said he'll direct resources to "to proactively address the vice activity committed by a small group of the transient patrons at some of our local hotels.”

He asked that anyone with information about suspicious activity at any Secaucus hotel contacthis detectives at (201) 330-2052 or detectivedivsion@secaucus.net .

All calls will be kept confidential, the chief said.

