Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police: Mahwah DPW Worker Awaiting Trial In Child Sex Assault Case Was DWI In Township Truck
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Secaucus Neighborhood Shelters In Place For FBI Investigation

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Reports of a barricaded subject drew a police presence to a Secaucus neighborhood Thursday.
Reports of a barricaded subject drew a police presence to a Secaucus neighborhood Thursday. Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

Secaucus police ordered a local neighborhood to shelter in place for an FBI investigation.

Initial and unconfirmed reports say only that law enforcement agents were called to Osprey Place due to a barricaded subject around 12:15 p.m.

About an hour later, police told residents of Riverside Drive, Osprey Court, Mallard Place and Blue Heron Drive to shelter in place.

The shelter in place order was lifted at 2:20 p.m.

Secaucus police deferred further comments to the FBI.

This is a developing story. Send photos to clevine@dailyvoice.com

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.