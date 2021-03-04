Secaucus Neighborhood Shelters In Place For FBI Investigation

Secaucus police ordered a local neighborhood to shelter in place for an FBI investigation.

Initial and unconfirmed reports say only that law enforcement agents were called to Osprey Place due to a barricaded subject around 12:15 p.m.

About an hour later, police told residents of Riverside Drive, Osprey Court, Mallard Place and Blue Heron Drive to shelter in place.

The shelter in place order was lifted at 2:20 p.m.

Secaucus police deferred further comments to the FBI.

