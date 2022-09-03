Search Launched For Endangered Hunterdon County Man

A search has been launched for a Hunterdon County man who police say may be endangered.

Joseph Russo, 50, of Flemington, was last seen near Robin Hill Road in Hampton Borough around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, New Jersey State Police said.

He is described as a white male, 5’ 11” tall, and approximately 190 pounds. He was last seen driving a red 2002 Dodge Stratus with New Jersey license plates HX1037.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Washington Station Detective Bureau at (908) 689-3101.

Anonymous tips are welcome.

