Search Crews Find No Evidence Of LBI Plane Crash

A water search and rescue was canceled about 90 minutes after a small plane was reported crashed off the Jersey Shore, authorities said.

The aircraft's suspected crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, about a mile offshore from Long Beach Island, reports said.

An unconfirmed report, about an hour after the sighting, said air and water rescue reams had not located an aircraft.

Among the search teams were U.S. Coast Guard and New Jersey State Police helicopters and local firefighters on boats and jet skis.

“We have received a report of a plane crash off Long Beach Island,” the Coast Guard said in an earlier Tweet. “Coast Guard has diverted a helo from Air Station Atlantic City and crews from Station Atlantic City and Station Barnegat Light.”

Television choppers also circled above the suspected crash site.

There were conflicting reports about whether a small plane, glider or other ultralight aircraft crashed offshore.

