School Sheltered In Wyckoff: Two Caught, Two Sought

Jerry DeMarco
Boulder Run Mall, Wyckoff
Boulder Run Mall, Wyckoff Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Wyckoff police chased down two suspects and were looking for two others after a noontime incident Monday at a local shopping center.

Sicomac Elementary School was sheltered in place during a search of the Cedar Hill Avenue area, which followed a brief pursuit from the Boulder Run Mall off Franklin Avenue.

A Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 unit was summoned.

Area police departments and sheriff's officers assisted.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

