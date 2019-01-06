School Sheltered In Wyckoff: Two Caught, Two Sought

Wyckoff police chased down two suspects and were looking for two others after a noontime incident Monday at a local shopping center.
Sicomac Elementary School was sheltered in place during a search of the Cedar Hill Avenue area, which followed a brief pursuit from the Boulder Run Mall off Franklin Avenue.
A Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 unit was summoned.
Area police departments and sheriff's officers assisted.
