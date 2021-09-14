Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Ex-Giant Brandon Short's Pregnant Daughter Shot Dead In PA
DV Pilot Police & Fire

School Bus Lands On Car In Lakewood, 10 Injured

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Ten people suffered minor injuries in a three-car crash that ended with a school bus on top of another vehicle Tuesday morning in Ocean County, first reported by The Lakewood Scoop.
Ten people suffered minor injuries in a three-car crash that ended with a school bus on top of another vehicle Tuesday morning in Ocean County, first reported by The Lakewood Scoop. Photo Credit: The Lakewood Scoop

Ten people suffered minor injuries in a three-car crash that ended with a school bus on top of another vehicle Tuesday morning in Lakewood, first reported by The Lakewood Scoop.

The bus was carrying 17 students to private, all-girls high school Bais Shaindel, when the driver tried cutting off a car turning left near the intersection of Forest Avenue and 11th Street, NJ Advance Media reports.

Eyewitnesses told The Lakewood Scoop that the driver tried cutting off a car turning left before losing control around 8 a.m.

None of the victims required hospitalizations.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.