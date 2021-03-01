Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
School Bus Carrying 12 Children Crashes In Jersey City

Cecilia Levine
School bus
School bus Photo Credit: Wokandapix / Pixabay

A school bus carrying a dozen students struck a parked car Monday morning in Jersey City.

The privately-owned bus was parked near Stuyvesant Avenue and JFK Boulevard when it rolled into a parked vehicle around 10:10 a.m., city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

None of the students, ages 10 and 11, were injured. 

The driver of the other vehicle, however, was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, Wallace-Scalcione said.

