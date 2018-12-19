Santa Would Blush: Bergen PBA Toy Drive Hums With Teamwork, Smiles, Blessings (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

“We filled three military trucks,” police veteran Don Nicoletti said Wednesday afternoon as officers, National Guard members and others continued piling immense bags of presents into vehicles at the Closter firehouse.

The 30th annual Bergen County PBA Toy Drive, helmed by Nicoletti, not only set a record for the number of law enforcement agencies involved – a whopping 53.

It may also have been the most efficient transfer ever of toys, board games electronics and more all brought to the firehouse, sorted, bagged and taken to hospitals and other locations for terminally ill, ailing and needy youngsters and their families.

“Some people have been doing it long enough that they know exactly what to do,” Nicoletti said before heading to the Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center.

“Some of us are fortunate to have that one Christmas or special holiday that we will always remember, that moment when we received the gift we wanted,” the retired Closter police sergeant and school resource officer in Lodi said earlier. “That's what we want to create -- that special memory that will bring joy, even for just a moment.”

Police officers of all stripes and their families mixed with military personnel from the U.S. Army’s National Guard Armory in Teaneck, as well as actor Vincent Curatola (who portrayed Johnny Sack on “The Sopranos”) and Super Bowl-winning retired Giants wide receiver Stephen Baker, “The Touchdown Maker.”

Food vendors also participated in one of the largest and most popular missions of mercy in the Northeast.

Several members of the Santa Response Team (SRT) had done it before – among them, retired officers who continue to return to the annual drive.

"They're making something really nice for less fortunate kids," New Jersey State PBA President Marc Kovar said.

Nicoletti rallied a few colleagues in 1988 to help fill a little red pickup with toys to bring to children with cancer and other critical illnesses at HUMC.

"We were just so proud to have filled that truck," he said with a smile.

This year, a fleet of vehicles was needed – not just to hit the hospitals but to head to other destinations, including local organizations and families dealing with tragedy, loss and need.

Nicoletti kept things moving while also huddling with countless officers and others who brought donated gift cards along with toys.

“Our goal is to be able to relieve a little bit of the stress due to medical or financial hardship that a family may have,” the proud veteran said.

At the same time, Rochelle Park Police Lt. Glenn Brunet said, "we all feel happy knowing these kids will feel joy and cheer."

