'Sami's Law' Requires Signs On Uber, Lyft Vehicles To Protect NJ Riders

New Jersey will soon require signs, QR codes and placards on Uber, Lyft and other ride-sharing vehicles to protect passengers from getting into the wrong car.

“Sami’s Law” was named after Samantha “Sami” Josephson, a 21-year-old University of South Carolina student from Robbinsville who was kidnapped and stabbed to death in Columbia, SC in March 2019 by a man she mistook for an Uber driver.

New Jersey’s Motor Vehicle Commission Board on Thursday approved the measure, which takes effect once it’s published in the state register.

The law will require rideshare vehicles to have a lighted or reflecting sign on both the front and back of the vehicle with the company name and a scannable bar code or QR code, as well as placards on the both the driver’s and passenger’s side windows identifying the driver.

Individual violators will be fined $250 and rideshare companies could lose their New Jersey permits.

Rideshare vehicles that bring passengers into New Jersey from out of state will be exempt.

Those who come here to pick up passengers must follow the law, the first adopted by any state that mirrors a federal version of the measure.

