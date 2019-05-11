Saddle Brook PD: 'No Credible Threat' From Student's Snapchat Post, More Security Set At School

Saddle Brook police Tuesday night emphasized that there was “no immediate credible threat” stemming from a disturbing Snapchat message posted by a high school senior.

“Additional police presence will be at the school [Wednesday] with the hope of providing peace of mind to parents or anyone concerned,” Detective Capt. John A. Zotollo said.

Parents worried about sending their children to the Saddle Brook High/Middle School on Wednesday after the student posted what they said was a threatening image on Snapchat.

The senior, who already was known to police, “posted on social media about decimating the place,” one parent said.

Another said the boy posted the threat accompanied by a photo of him with a gun.

Zotollo, who heads the police department’s detective bureau, said police “immediately responded to the home of the student and began an investigation.”

“The grandparents and mother were spoken to at length, as well as the student who made the post,” he said. “No firearms were located in the home.

“There is no immediate credible threat,” the captain emphasized.

Police have “assured school administrators that students and staff will be safe when school opens” on Wednesday, he said.

“Whether a threat is credible or not, parents and guardians must always educate and monitor their children regarding their presence on social media, as well as the consequences of posting inappropriate content,” Zotollo noted.

