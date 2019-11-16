Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Assailant Hits Woman Over Head With Bottle At MetLife College Football Game
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Rutherford Pedestrian, 32, Struck Outside Train Station

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Station Square, Rutherford
Station Square, Rutherford Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A 32-year-old Rutherford man was hospitalized with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening Saturday morning after being struck by a car near the borough train station.

The victim was in the crosswalk at what is known as Station Square at Erie Avenue near the East Rutherford border just after 10:30 a.m. when he was struck by a Nissan Versa driven by a 29-year-old Kearny woman, Lt. Marc Amatucci said.

He was taken to St. Mary's Hospital, Amatucci said.

Officer Andrzej Hein issued the driver a summons for failing to yield to a pedestrian, the lieutenant said.

******

ALSO SEE: A Lyndhurst woman on her way to work was killed when her truck slammed into a tree early Saturday, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/lyndhurst/police-fire/work-bound-lyndhurst-woman-killed-when-truck-hits-tree/779338/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.