Rutherford PD: Released Stalker Chases Terrified Woman Down Street

A Rutherford woman fearing for her life fled her home and drove away as a former co-worker who’d been stalking her chased her down the street in the middle of the night, authorities said.

The woman was hanging out with friends when Timothy Conti, 43, drove past her home around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Detective Capt. Patrick Feliciano said.

Conti had repeatedly bothered the woman despite her insistence that he stay away from her, Feliciano said.So she dialed 911.

Police at first couldn’t find Conti, who called the woman again around 2:30 a.m., Feliciano said.

She again alerted police, who called his number, got Conti on the phone and told him to surrender or be arrested, Feliciano said.

Conti surrendered at police headquarters.

After he was processed and released, he went to the woman’s home around 3:30 a.m., the captain said.

“She was really scared -- terrified,” Feliciano said.

She left the house, got into her car and drove off – with Conti running after her down the street, he said.

A short time later, police again arrested Conti, whose most recent address was in Hackensack but told police he is homeless.

They sent Conti to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Monday while awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of repeatedly stalking the same victim.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.