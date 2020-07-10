Rutherford Man Claims Brother He Hacked Dead Had Demons Inside Him, Responders Say

UPDATE: A Rutherford man claimed that he was trying to remove demons from his brother's body after he stabbed, slashed and hacked him dead, soaking the apartment they shared in blood, responders said.

A recorded history of domestic violence ended when the accused killer dialed 911 shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday and said he'd just stabbed his brother.

Officers responding to the Union Avenue apartment across from Union School and next to Rutherford Fire Department's West End firehouse found the accused killer, a bloody knife and a horrific scene.

The victim apparently was sitting in a recliner when his brother repeatedly stabbed him in the chest and neck with the 7-inch blade, responders said.

The assault continued, with the victim stabbed over and again, in what the accused killer claimed was an attempt to "remove demons" from inside his brother, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit joined Rutherford police and assumed primary responsibility for the investigation.

A stretch of Union Avenue remained closed deep into the night while members of the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification processed the scene for evidence.

Meanwhile, the accused killer was taken to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus in police custody with cuts of his own.

Neither brother had been identified as of Wednesday morning in what Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella characterized as a domestic violence killing.

