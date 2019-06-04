Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Rush-Hour Rollover In Maywood Takes Down Street Sign

Jerry DeMarco
The driver climbed out of the vehicle following the Maywood rollover.
The driver climbed out of the vehicle following the Maywood rollover. Photo Credit: John Wyman for DAILY VOICE

A commercial van struck a street sign and rolled over in a busy Maywood intersection during Tuesday's evening rush.

The 29-year-old driver climbed out of the vehicle after the crash at the corner Spring Valley and Maywood avenues just before 5:30 p.m.

The driver, who wasn't injured, said he blinked and, before he knew it, had struck and downed the street sign.

The vehicle is owned by Duct Mate Installation, based in neighboring Hackensack.

The driver, 29, said he blinked and, before he knew it, he'd hit the pole holding the street sign.

