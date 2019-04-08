ROUTE 80 UPDATE: Hole Repair Will Keep Westbound Lanes Closed Well Past Sunrise Tuesday

UPDATE: Repairs on a hole that opened on westbound Route 80 in Woodland Park after a drainpipe below it collapsed were expected to last well into the Tuesday morning rush, the state DOT said Monday night.

Two left lanes remained closed for repairs that were expected to last until at least 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

One or both of the other lanes could end up closed, as well, state authorities warned.

"They won't be sure what they've got until they get it all open," a supervisor said just before 10 p.m. Monday.

"There's nothing down there," another DOT worker said after getting a look at the damage to the roadway across from Garrett Mountain late Monday afternoon. "It's completely hollow."

Work begins in earnest.

ABOVE: Work begins in earnest (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Traffic backed up and across the George Washington Bridge during Monday evening's rush.

New Jersey officials said they were getting calls from their counterparts at the Port Authority and NYPD asking about the delays.

A drainage pipe that connects basins at the median wall to the right shoulder collapsed in the middle and wore out the concrete and asphalt between the two left lanes over time.

What remained was a hole twice as long as it is wide, and a deteriorating cracking roadway around it ( see photos ).

Westbound drivers were urged to take alternate routes Tuesday morning.

At least two lanes of westbound Route 80 in Woodland Park were compromised.

Three lanes in all could be compromised, a road crew said.

CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS: At least two lanes of westbound Route 80 in Woodland Park were compromised.

