ROUTE 80 UPDATE: Hole Repair Will Keep Westbound Lanes Closed Well Past Sunrise Tuesday

UPDATE: Repairs on a hole that opened on westbound Route 80 in Woodland Park after a drainpipe below it collapsed were expected to last well into the Tuesday morning rush, the state DOT said Monday night.

That means at least two lanes and possibly more will remain closed until then.

A state worker doing patchwork took one look at damage to the roadway across from Garrett Mountain on Monday and declared: “This is not a pothole.”

"There's nothing down there," he said. "It's completely hollow."

ORIGINAL STORY: A gaping hole on westbound Route 80 in Woodland Park jammed traffic all the way to the George Washington Bridge.

The two left lanes remained closed -- and could possibly be joined by a third, the state DOT said.

Crews were waiting on an inspection camera to assess the damage and decide how to proceed.

Their best estimate is that the work could be finished by 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The roadway is undermined across two lanes and possibly a third, they said.

A drainage pipe that connects basins at the median wall to the right shoulder apparently cracked in the middle and wore out the concrete over time.

Drivers were urged to take alternate routes.

Three lanes in all could be compromised, a road crew said.

Contributed photos

