Route 80 Truck, Commuter Bus Crash Jams Late-Morning Rush

A truck rear-ended a bus, injuring three people and jamming traffic on eastbound Route 80 Monday morning.

The driver and two passengers on the No. 165 bus from Westwood to New York City were hospitalized with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening after the 7:30 a.m. crash in the express lanes near the Ridgefield Park/Bogota exit, NJ Transit's Nathan Rudy said.

Express lane traffic was jammed. Local lanes were moving slowly.

State and NJ Transit police responded, along with the state DOT Safety Services Patrol.

Main Auto Body was summoned to remove the vehicles.

Another bus collected the remaining 46 passengers.

