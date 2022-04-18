Route 46 Crash Takes Down Traffic Signal, Utility Pole (PHOTOS)

A crash on Route 46 brought down a traffic signal and utility pole over the weekend, authorities said.

The Dover FMBA Local 60 responded to the crash at Mt. Hope Avenue and Route 46 in Dover and confirmed a downed pole on Saturday, April 16, the department said.

Crews worked to mitigate a fluid spill as the NJDOT was requested to replace the signal, Dover FMBA said.

Route 46 was temporarily closed as the crash scene was cleared.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the crash scene.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.