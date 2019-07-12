Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Authorities: Gang Member Beat Man To Death Outside Paterson Bar
DV Pilot Police & Fire

ROUTE 3 STANDSTILL: Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Clifton Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Police were detouring eastbound Route 3 traffic off Bloomfield Avenue.
Police were detouring eastbound Route 3 traffic off Bloomfield Avenue. Photo Credit: Susan Kraft

UPDATE: A motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries after a Friday crash that continued to keep eastbound Route 3 closed, responders said.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson after both Advanced Life Support and Basic Life Support units responded to the 6 p.m. crash.

The highway remained closed and still hadn't reopened well over an hour later, as investigators collected evidence and interviewed witnesses.

Meanwhile, police detoured vehicles onto Bloomfield Avenue.

There were also rubbernecking delays on the westbound side.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.