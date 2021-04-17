ROUTE 17 WRECK: Critically Injured Driver, Passenger Extricated By Firefighters

Rescue teams from Paramus and Fair Lawn extricated a driver and front-seat passenger after their car got wedged beneath a tractor-trailer in a horrific pre-dawn crash Saturday on Route 17, authorities confirmed.

The Amazon tractor trailer was parked on the side of the northbound highway in front of the Suburban Diner when it was slammed into shortly before 1:30 a.m., they said.

Members of the Paramus Rescue Squad and Fair Lawn Heavy Rescue worked intently to free the critically injured victims.

The driver remained in critical condition early Saturday, while the front-seat passenger was listed as critical but stable, Bergen County Chief of Detectives Robert Anzilotti said.

Two rear passengers in the vehicle sustained minor injuries, he told Daily Voice.

Northbound Route 17 remained closed at Century Road until nearly 7:30 a.m. as the wreckage was cleared and investigators from the borough and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit did their work.

