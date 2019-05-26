Contact Us
Route 17 Paramus Crash Downs Wires, Authorities Seek Tractor-Trailer Driver Who Fled On Foot

Cecilia Levine
At the scene
At the scene Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Authorities were seeking the driver of a tractor trailer who fled on foot after crash involving an SUV and utility pole on Route 17 southbound Sunday in Paramus.

The 1:30 p.m. crash downed the pole causing a transformer explosion, then knocking a bystander to the ground.

The truck driver, described as a white male in jeans and a white T-shirt, hopped a fence near the K-Mart shopping center and ran into a nearby neighborhood just south of Linwood Avenue, police said.

The driver of the Nissan SUV was treated at the scene for minor leg injuries, as was a bystander who was thrown to the ground after the transformer exploded.

Only the right lane remained closed as of 2:30 p.m.

