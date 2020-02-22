Rotten To The Corps: Fort Lee Man Gets 6 Years For Using Stolen Military IDs To Get Tax Refunds

A Fort Lee man who got tax refunds by stealing current and former military members’ identities must spend the next six years in federal prison.

Shope Oluwo, 35, has to serve the entire plea-bargained sentence handed by Chief U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson in Trenton on Friday because there’s no parole in the federal prison system.

Oluwo conspired with others to steal personal identifying information from current or former members of the U.S. Army and create fake military identification cards and fraudulent W-2 forms bearing the victims’ names, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

In addition to the prison term, Wolfson sentenced Oluwo to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $11,170 in restitution.

Carpenito credited special agents of the U.S. Department of Defense Criminal Investigative Service, postal inspectors with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and special agents of IRS–Criminal Investigation with the investigation leading to Oluwo’s guilty plea and sentence, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine R. Murphy of his Office Economic Crimes Unit.

