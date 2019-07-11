Roselle Park Girl Tricked Into Sending Explicit Video: Police

Police in Roselle Park arrested a boy who allegedly posed as someone else online in order to convince another youth to send an explicit video, the department said in a statement Thursday.

On June 4, Officer Ryan Hokanson received a complaint from a girl who had been the victim of “catfishing,” a slang term referring to the practice of using a fake social media identity, often on relationship or dating sites, police said.

A subsequent investigation by Detective Gregory Polakoski determined that a boy from the borough had posed as a girl to get the video, which he shared with other juveniles.

The girl was traumatized by the incident and was treated at a local hospital, police said.

The boy was charged with child endangerment. He was released pending an appearance in Union County family court.

Chief of Police Daniel McCaffery urged parents to monitor their children’s online activity and to remain aware of the dangers of social media.

