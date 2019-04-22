Roselle Man Charged In Child Porn Case Arrested When He Returns To U.S.

A Roselle man who traveled to his native Peru after more than 1,000 images of child pornography were allegedly found at his home was arrested when he came back to the United States over the weekend, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said.

The search of 32-year-old Jose Ravello's Sheridan Avenue home last year turned up 20 devices containing the images, according to the prosecutor's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, which headed the investigation. Ravello left for Peru shortly after the search was carried out, the prosecutor's office said.

Union County Sheriff’s Officer George Gyure, who was assisting in locating Ravello, learned he had booked a flight back from Peru arriving at Newark Liberty International Airport Saturday. Ravello was arrested there around 8:30 a.m.

He is being held at the Union County Jail. He faces charges of possession of child pornography.

