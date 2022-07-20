Roommates Running Cocaine Ring Arrested In Central Jersey: Prosecutor

Authorities in Central Jersey dismantled a cocaine distribution ring, leading to three arrests, police said.

Christian Duarte, 44, Fernando Villa, 35, and David Hernandez-Garcia, 22, all of Elizabeth Street, in South Bound Brook, were arrested on various drug and distribution charges, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Duarte was arrested outside of his home during the ongoing investigation on Wednesday, June 29, and found with approximately 2.5 ounces of cocaine, McDonald said.

Detectives obtained a Superior Court ordered search warrant for the Elizabeth Street residence, where 41 grams of cocaine and packaging material were seized, police said.

The investigation revealed that David Hernandez-Garcia and Fernando Villa also lived in the home. Hernandez-Garcia was inside the home and placed under arrest, while Villa was arrested on Tuesday, July 12 around1 p.m. near Main Street in South Bound Brook, authorities said.

