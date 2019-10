A rooftop air conditioning unit malfunctioned at a Staples store in Hackensack mid-Tuesday afternoon.

The store was emptied while city firefighters tended to a burnt transformer in the HVAC unit at the Hackensack Avenue store just off Route 4.

"Companies ventilated and the store was turned back over to the building owner," the Hackensack Fire Department said. "No injuries."

At the scene.

Douglas Lee for DAILY VOICE

