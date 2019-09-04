Rockaway Supplement Shopowner Charged With Selling 'Catnip Cocktail,' Similar To Date-Rape Drug

A Rockaway health food store owner was arrested after police found 68 bottles of pet sedative commonly known as "Catnip Cocktail" in his shop, authorities said.

Ronald V. Castellano of Chester, the owner of Route 46 Nutrition Zone, was selling the substance branded as "the ultimate mood enhancer for your dogs."

The odd substance made national headlines earlier this year following a similar raid on a Nutrition Zone in Fairfield.

SEE: Route 46 Supplement Store Owner Sold 'Catnip Cocktail' Similar To Date-Rape 'Roofies,' Police Say

Ordinarily used to sedate felines, catnip cocktails have similar properties to gamma-hydroxybutyric acid – better known as GHB, experts say. It's listed as an illegal substance in New Jersey.

Rockaway police got a tip last month that a brand of "Catnip Cocktail" -- also known as "Lucky 7" and "Yohoo Cleaner" -- was being sold at Castellano's store, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said.

Authorities on Tuesday seized 68 bottles of the substance from Nutrition Zone, along with more than $1,000 cash and a 2017 Bentley Continental GT for potential seizure.

Castellano was charged drug possession and was lodged in the Morris County Jail pending a first court appearance.

"This is a very harmful substance, and unfortunately its abuse is on the rise," Knapp said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.