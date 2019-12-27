Contact Us
Rochelle Park PD: Out-Of-Gas Franklin Lakes Pickup Driver Caught With Loaded Revolver

Jerry DeMarco
Robert Vergara
Robert Vergara Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy ROCHELLE PARK PD

A Rochelle Park police officer found a pickup truck driver from Franklin Lakes stopped in the middle of a dark street -- with an empty tank of gas and no headlights on -- illegally carrying a loaded handgun, authorities said.

Robert Vergara, 50, had the .357-caliber revolver in his front pocket when Officer Jim Zenock found him in the truck on Rochelle Avenue "not making any attempts to summon help or get fuel" around 5 p.m. Thursday, Detective Sgt. James M. DePreta said.

Given his "inability to account" for the circumstances, Vergara was sent to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for a psychological evaluation, DePreta said.

He remained there Friday in the custody of the Bergen County Sheriff's Office, charged with unlawful possession of a handgun without a permit.

