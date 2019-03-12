Rochelle Park PD: 5 From Four Bergen Towns Charged In SnapChat-Arranged Drug Deal Robbery

Two Bergen County women used SnapChat to lure a Rochelle Park man to a darkened parking lot where three accomplices beat and robbed him of nearly $900 worth of drugs, an iPod and Airpods, authorities said Tuesday.

Within days, Rochelle Park detectives nabbed five people who they said planned and executed the robbery:

Jordan Dufont and Jose Perez, both 19 of Westwood;

Kevin Henao, 23, of Moonachie;

Zsaclene Ayala-Day, 19, of Ridgefield Park;

Sage Maxon, 18, of Washington Township.

The 23-year-old victim initially told police that three men jumped him and took an iPod and AirPods after he parked his car just after 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Detective Sgt. James DePreta said.

The three fled in a black sedan driven by a young woman, the victim said.

Detectives got a license plate number and tracked down Ayala-Day, DePreta said.

They eventually discovered that “what was originally reported to be a random act was an arranged drug deal for the purpose of committing the robbery,” the sergeant said.

After setting it all up on SnapChat, Ayala-Day and Maxon drove to and from the William Street parking lot behind Midland School #1 Thanskgiving night, DePreta said.

Dufront, Perez and Henao assaulted and robbed the victim right after he parked his car, the sergeant said.

Detectives seized all three men on Tuesday and sent them to the Bergen County Jail, where Ayala-Day and Maxon had already being held for several days.

The men are charged with robbery and the women with conspiracy. Ayala-Day also is charged with receiving stolen property.

Rochelle Park Police Chief Robert Flannelly praised the work of detectives and thanked law enforcement colleagues from Park Ridge, Ridgefield Park, Westwood and Washington Township, as well as the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, for their assistance.

