Robbery To Go: Gunmen Take Bogota Pizza Deliveryman's Phone

Two robbers wearing ski masks lay in wait as a Papa John’s deliveryman approached a house in Bogota, then robbed him of his cellphone at gunpoint, authorities said.

The victim told police he was delivering a pie on Highview Place around 8:45 p.m. New Year’s Day when he was robbed, Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said.

The bandits then fled through nearby yards, he said.

Anyone who might have seen something, has area surveillance video that captured the crime or has information that could help police is asked to contact the borough Detective Bureau at (201) 487-2400 .

You could also call Crime Stoppers, which provides cash rewards for tips that lead to arrests and prosecutions. You can also remain anonymous: (844) 466-6789 .

