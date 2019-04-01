Robber Who Shot Paterson Victim Trying To Run Captured, Authorities Say

Authorities charged a 19-year-old Paterson man with shooting a street robbery victim as he tried to flee.

Phillip E. Beach held up the 45-year-old victim on Carroll Street and shot him when he tried to run away around 5:20 a.m. Jan. 25, they said.

The victim got to the emergency room at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center and was treated for a non-fatal gunshot wound,

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint release issued Monday.

Detectives from both agencies arrested Beach on Saturday in the area of Godwin Avenue and Auburn Street, they said.

He was charged with attempted murder, robbery, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property and weapons offenses – including possession of a large-capacity magazine.

He remained held Monday in the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Valdes said an assistant prosecutor from her office will ask the judge that Beach remain held pending trial.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.