Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Road Rage Victim Attacked With Golf Club In Fair Lawn Hospitalized, Suspect In Custody

Jerry DeMarco
Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps loads victim into ambulance following River Road road rage assault. Photo Credit: Boyd Loving for DAILY VOICE

An assailant swinging a golf club seriously injured a victim in a road rage incident Sunday night in Fair Lawn.

The attack occurred around 7 p.m. on River Road outside the Walgreens shopping center.

The victim was "beaten up pretty badly," a witness told Daily Voice, and was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, responders said.

The alleged assailant was in police custody, they said.

River Road was closed in both directions.

The victim was seriously injured in the attack on River Road in Fair Lawn.

