ROAD RAGE: Driver With 1-Year-Old Son In Car Pulls Gun On Motorist In Garfield, Police Charge

A driver from Paterson had his 1-year-old son with him when he pulled a gun on another motorist during a road-rage incident in Garfield, authorities said.

Tanner Young, 27, remained held Saturday in the Bergen County Jail pending a hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack following his arrest the night before, records show.

The other driver may have cut Young off, leading to the Midland Avenue confrontation, responders said.

Police charged the 5-foot-10-inch, 165-pound Young with aggravated assault, child endangerment, various weapons offenses and possession of hollow-nose ammunition, among other counts.

