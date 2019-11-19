Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
River Vale PD: Security Cam Catches House Cleaner From Garfield Swiping $900 From Homeowner

Jerry DeMarco
The River Vale resident claims the house cleaner took $2,500 since September, part of several thousand he said she swiped from him in recent years.
The River Vale resident claims the house cleaner took $2,500 since September, part of several thousand he said she swiped from him in recent years.

Thanks to a home surveillance camera, River Vale police nabbed a longtime local house cleaner from Garfield as she walked out of a residence with $900 in her pocket, authorities said.

The Holiday Farms homeowner “suspected cleaning personnel had been stealing money and installed a video camera,” Detective Sgt. Peter Martin said.

He immediately called police after the camera caught 56-year-old Ana Mata in the act, Martin said.

Approached by officers as she left the home, Mata pulled out the cash and handed it over, he said.

The Holiday Court resident claims Mata took $2,500 since September, part of several thousand he said she swiped from him in recent years.

Mata was processed and released on a theft complaint scheduled to be heard Wednesday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

