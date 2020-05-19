Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
River Edge Driver Killed When Car Hits Maywood House

Jerry DeMarco
Maywood and Fairmount avenues, Maywood
Maywood and Fairmount avenues, Maywood Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE photos

A 54-year-old River Edge driver was killed when his sedan slammed into a house overnight Tuesday in Maywood, authorities confirmed.

The Honda Accord took down some streets signs after the driver lost control of the vehicle, which barreled across the lawn and into the home at Maywood and Fairmount avenues shortly after 3 a.m., Detective Sgt. William Phayre said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Maywood police were investigating the crash along with the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Notifications were still being made Tuesday morning.

