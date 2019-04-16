Contact Us
Ridgewood Police Officer Charged With Trying To Arrange Sex With What He Thought Was Girl, 15

Peter J. Tuchol Jr.
Peter J. Tuchol Jr. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving photo / INSET: Courtesy BCPO

A Ridgewood police officer remained jailed after authorities said he had sex chats with what he thought was a 15-year-old girl but was really an undercover detective with the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Peter J. Tuchol Jr., 28, "arranged to meet with the purported 15-year-old girl to engage in sex," Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Tuesday.

A Monday night raid on Tuchol's home by Calo's Cyber Crimes Unit and local police turned up evidence, as well as steroids, a hypodermic syringe and medical drugs without prescriptions, he said.

The three-year village department veteran, who is also a body builder, is charged with sexual assault, include luring/enticing a child by various means, child endangerment and possession of the drugs and syringe, records show.

He remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a court appearance that hadn't yet been scheduled.

