Ridgewood Police Car, Sedan Collide

Jerry DeMarco
Ridgewood police SUV
Ridgewood police SUV Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

No one was injured when a Ridgewood police car responding to a medical call collided with a sedan early Monday afternoon.

Both vehicles had to be towed after the crash in the 100 block of Ackermann Avenue.

Authorities were investigating the cause.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and provided this account.

At the scene.

Boyd A. Loving

