Ridgewood firefighters removed two pieces of metal that were dislodged from the roof of a construction site on New Year's Day -- one of which hung perilously over the sidewalk.

High winds dislodged the metal from behind 54 East Ridgewood Avenue.

Village firefighters, in turn, employed a 95-foot tower ladder to remove them.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

