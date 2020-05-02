Ridgewood Firefighters Quickly Douse House Blaze

Ridgewood firefighters quickly extinguished a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

Residents got out safely and no injuries were reported at the split-level, single-family home in the 400 block of Race Track Road.

The fire apparently began on the first floor and spread upstairs, bringing village firefighters, police and EMS.

The home sustained moderate fire, smoke and water damage.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and supplied this report.

