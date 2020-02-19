Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Ridgewood Firefighters Free Driver In Rollover Crash

Jerry DeMarco
At the scene of the crash on East Glen Avenue in Ridgewood. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Village firefighters freed the driver after the Ridgewood crash. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Ridgewood firefighters extricated a driver who was trapped after her SUV got knocked onto its side in a collision Wednesday afternoon.

The woman was hospitalized after her Subaru Forester collided with a Hyundai Santa Fe on East Glen Avenue at Corona Place around 2:30 p.m.

Paramedics from the Valley Hospital joined the Ridgewood Volunteer Ambulance Corps and village police and firefighters at the scene.

A flatbed truck was called to remove the Subaru.

No other injuries were immediately reported.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

