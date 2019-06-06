Ridgewood Burglar Finds Resident Home, Flees

Contact Us
A Ridgewood resident scared off a burglar who'd just forced open a rear door on Thursday, authorities said.

Police established a perimeter and summoned a Bergen County Sheriff’s K9 Unit in a fruitless search for the fleeing intruder, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

Moments earlier, she said, the would-be burglar knocked on front door of the Linwood Avenue home near Henrietta Court, then walked around to the back.

After forcing open the rear door, he saw the resident and ran, the chief said.

The sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help police find the intruder is asked to contact the Ridgewood Detective Bureau or Detective Steven Shortway at (201) 251-4536 or sshortway@ridgewoodnj.net .

