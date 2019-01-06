Contact Us
Ridgefield Spa Closed, NYC Masseuse Busted On Prostitution Charges

Jerry DeMarco
Jiang Cuihong
Jiang Cuihong Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy RIDGEFIELD PD

A masseuse was busted after Ridgefield police said she propositioned an undercover Bergen County prosecutor’s detective at a local massage parlor.

Jiang Cuihong, 41, of Queens was released on a summons to appear in Municipal Court on Jan. 23 to answer charges of engaging in prostitution, Deputy Police Chief Robert Meurer said.

Borough health and building officials also closed King Spa on Grand Avenue “after they found numerous building and fire code violations,” Meurer said.

