Ridgefield PD: Racing Trio Nabbed After Palisades Park Crash

Three local men were arrested after they sped away from police and crashed at the Ridgefield/Palisades Park border, authorities said.

Ridgefield Police Sgt. Edward Schaefer and Officer Ali Huda began chasing a 2015 Jeep GRC as it sped north up Broad Avenue, near Edgewater Avenue, around 1 a.m. Friday, Deputy Chief Robert Meurer said.

Patrol units lost sight of the vehicle and continued northbound on Grand Avenue in an attempt to locate it, Meurer said.

They found it crashed into a utility pole in front of a Japanese restaurant on Grand Avenue just north of the Route 46 overpass in Palisades Park, he said.

Three occupants bailed and tried to run but were grabbed by Schaefer and Huda, the deputy chief said.

None were injured in the crash, he said.

The driver, 21 Ishmael O. Morean of Fairview, NJ, was charged with resisting arrest, eluding, failing to stop and creating dangerous conditions. He also received eight traffic summonses – for, among other offenses, reckless and careless driving and not having an insurance card.

Morean remained held early Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Passengers Jonathan A. Perocier, 23, also of Fairview, and Emanuel Montoya, 19, of Fort Lee were charged with the same criminal offenses and released pending court hearings.

Palisades Park, Fairview and Ridgefield Park police also responded, along with PSE&G, Meurer said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.