Ridgefield PD: Hackensack Pedestrian, 24, Struck By SUV Was Drunk

A 26-year-old pedestrian was drunk when he was struck by an SUV while crossing a Ridgefield street Monday night, authorities said.

The Hackensack man was crossing Grand Avenue from west to east in the 600 block when he was struck by a 2005 Honda Pilot around 10:30 p.m., Deputy Police Chief Robert Meurer said.

“There are no crosswalks in the area,” Meurer noted.

The victim remained in stable condition Tuesday at Hackensack University Medical Center with head pain and scrapes, the deputy chief said.

No summonses were issued to the driver, he said.

