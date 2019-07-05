Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Paterson Police Shoot Back When Accused Gunman Opens Fire After Pursuit Crash, Responders Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Ridgefield Park Pizzeria Cook From Hackensack Found Drowned In Passaic River

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Harrison firefighters recovered the body from the Passaic River near the PSE&G lot around 5:30 p.m.
Harrison firefighters recovered the body from the Passaic River near the PSE&G lot around 5:30 p.m. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Harrison FD

Authorities were trying to determine how a Hackensack cook who worked at a popular Ridgefield Park pizzeria drowned in the Passaic River on the Fourth of July.

Someone spotted the 30-year-old victim’s body on the Harrison side of the river from Raymond Boulevard in Newark just after 4:45 p.m., responders said.

Harrison firefighters recovered the body near the PSE&G lot about 40 minutes later.

The cook, who worked at Dante's Pizzeria & Restaurant on Main Street, had attended a soccer game earlier.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.