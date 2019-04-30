Ridgefield Park PD: Stalker, 71, Stunned To Stop Stabbing Himself During Arrest

Ridgefield Park police had to use a stun gun to stop a 71-year-old accused stalker who began stabbing himself after they tried arresting him for violating a restraining order.

Michael Krocka, 71, was found in his car on westbound Route 80 in Hackensack just before 9 a.m. Monday, Lt. Joseph Rella said.

Krocka refused to get out when ordered to by Sgt. Todd Milo, then pulled what looked like a kitchen knife from his waistband, pointed it at Milo and began stabbing himself in the stomach with it, Rella said.

Milo eventually had to discharge his stun gun to get Krocka to stop, the lieutenant said.

Detective Brian Lyons then disarmed Krocka, who was pulled from the car.

The officers administered first aid until an ambulance arrived and took Krocka to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment.

Krocka had spent nearly a month in the Bergen County Jail -- from just before this past Christmas until Jan. 18 -- for violating the restraining order.

This time, Krocka remained in custody at HUMC on Tuesday pending a detention hearing on three counts each of stalking and weapons possession, as well as aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and contempt of a court order.

