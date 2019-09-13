Ridgefield Park PD: Car-Hauling Mississippi Driver Had Loaded Gun, Magazine, Hollow-Point Ammo

A Ridgefield Park police sergeant found a car-hauling Mississippi driver carrying a loaded handgun and a high-capacity magazine packed with hollow-point bullets during a Route 46 traffic stop, authorities said.

Sgt. William Morton pulled over Jory Robinson White, 25, of Jackson, MS on the eastbound highway around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, Lt. Joseph Rella said.

White was driving a pickup truck pulling a vehicle-loaded trailer that didn’t have a visible license plate, Rella said.

Interviews with White and other occupants produced stories that didn’t match up and “weren’t consistent with that of a traditional trailer operation,” the lieutenant said.

A search produced a loaded Glock 22 and no permit, along with the magazine, which is prohibited in New Jersey, he said.

White remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing. He’s charged with unlawful weapons possession, as well as possession of both a prohibited device and ammunition.

